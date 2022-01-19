PITT 8 BASKETBALL: Brackets updated after Indianola teams withdraw from tournament

Both Indianola boys and girls basketball teams are pulling out of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament due to COVID-19 cases.
The Warriorettes previously forfeited their Monday night matchup against Pittsburg in the opening round of the tournament, but were scheduled to begin tournament play in the consolation round on Friday against Kiowa.
As a result, the Cowgirls will automatically advance to Saturday's consolation championship game at Canadian, with tipoff set for 12 p.m.
The Warriors did participate in the opening round of the tournament, taking a 59-31 win over Kiowa on Tuesday. The result of the game set up a semifinal matchup against Stuart on Thursday.
However, in the hours following the completed contest, Indianola learned of a positive COVID-19 test that will force the entire team into a quarantine period.
Stuart will now automatically advance to the championship game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. As a result, the loser of the other semifinal game between Pittsburg and Crowder on Thursday will automatically be named to third place.
Here is the updated Pitt 8 Conference Tournament schedule, with girls games being designated with a “G” and boys games designated with a “B”. Home teams will be listed first:
THURSDAY
AT CANADIAN
G: Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
B: Pittsburg vs. Crowder, 6:20 p.m. (Loser named to third place)
G: Stuart vs. Crowder, 7: 40 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT SAVANNA
B: Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 5 p.m.
G: Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:20 p.m.
B: Canadian vs. Savanna, 7:40 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT CANADIAN
G: Kiowa vs. Savanna/Haileyville, 12 p.m. (Consolation championship)
B: Canadian/Savanna vs. Kiowa/Haileyville, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation championship)
G: LPittsburg/Canadian vs. LStuart/Crowder, 3 p.m. (Third place)
G: WPittsburg/Canadian vs. WStuart/Crowder, 6 p.m. (Championship)
B: Pittsburg/Crowder vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
