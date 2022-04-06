Fans lined streets to congratulate the McAlester girls basketball team for winning a state championship.
The Lady Buffs won the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title last month and people cheered for them Wednesday during a parade through downtown McAlester.
The Lady Buffs finished with a record of 22-5 and defeated El Reno at the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center in the state tournament finals 53-49 to earn McAlester’s fourth girls basketball title and first in 12 years.
Coach Jarrod Owen and his team designated this season “The Chase” as the Lady Buffs sought to chase down the gap between themselves and 2021 champion Sapulpa. They completed their goals in dramatic fashion, with Owen having an immediate declaration following the championship game.
“We caught them,” he previously told the News-Capital.
The Lady Buffs’ golden run captured the community by storm, and fans and supporters lined Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester Wednesday evening to cheer and celebrate the historic team.
The fanfare included signs and banners, as well as McAlester band, pom, and cheer members marching with the Lady Buffs in celebration.
Among those being honored were coaches Jarrod Owen and Kourtnee Beshears and players Katelynn Knight, Avery Alberson, Amery Perran, Jayda Holiman, Kynli Jones, Kayla Johnson, Jalen Spears, Jada Ponce, Madigan Griffith, Stevie Stinchcomb, Mariah Guyer, Lilly Autrey, Elizabeth Milligan, Raelyn Othole, and Kaydence Beshear, plus managers Ashlie Maddy, Jillian Weeks, Claire Milligan, and Kaylee Knight.
