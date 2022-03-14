Owen gets first title, McAlester's fourth

Jarrod Owen’s face showed anticipation, worry, and stress until the final buzzer — then it all melted away to a huge smile.
The fifth-year McAlester girls basketball coach achieved something of which every coach dreams as he and the Lady Buffs were crowned state champions — the first for Owen and the program’s fourth in school history.
"I didn’t think it would happen this fast. It’s just been a blur this year,” he said. "It hasn’t totally set in yet.
"As a coach, I go to all the state tournaments. I go to the Big House and watch those teams walk away with a state championship. I was lucky to help Coach (Jeff) Fletcher at Merritt and he had tons of success in his career."
Owen has taken inspiration from many different places and used it as motivation for himself and his team, from fellow coaches as well as from books and film.
He read the book "Above the Line," which passed along the wisdom of putting the things you know you need to do to win above the smaller things. He and the team watched the movie “Gladiator” and learned what it meant to fight through adversity. And they learned how to sharpen their minds to create their own miracles.
“We do a mental toughness book…and we read in there where it talks a lot about the 1980 U.S. hockey team — the Miracle on Ice,” Owen said. “Most of these kids weren’t even born when (the movie) came out. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long. But we’ve been showing them clips of it trying to get them pumped up and to see the similarities of great teams doing great stuff, and that’s been kind of how we have been getting ready.”
When asked if he gives any inspiration locker room speeches like Kurt Russell delivered in “Miracle,” Owen said he doesn’t think his pre-game talks sound quite like that.
“I don’t know if I’ve got that in me, but I try my best,” he laughed.
Owen also pulled inspiration from University of Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso as the Lady Buffs adopted “BATL” — a motto from the Sooners’ 2021 championship season. It has a double meaning for McAlester, standing for both “Be Above the Line” and “Boast About the Lord.”
Owen said his team makes a point to pray both before and after games, asking for safety and guidance while also giving thanks for their blessings.
“It’s not us, it’s God blessing us,” he said.
Owen said he spends a majority of his nights during the season watching game film late into the early morning hours. He reckoned he was running on about five hours of sleep in three days’ time after his championship win.
But Owen was quick to share the success with his staff and his team. He said he’s been blessed with a great group of players who put in just as much work into game prep as he does — even if they won’t admit it.
“These girls, don’t let them lie to you, they watch a lot of film,” he said. “Some players watch film and some don’t. And it tells you how much, and these guys are watching two or three hours every week. They buy into it, and they scout teams just like we (coaches) do.”
In the end, Owen believes it’ll still be days before he completely processes his state title win. But he said the fact that he and his team ended the season with gold is a testament to what can be accomplished with a little hard work and a whole lot of faith.
“You have to be a champion before you can ever win a championship,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
