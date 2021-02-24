OSSAA updates state basketball, wrestling tournament policies

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced its guidelines for the upcoming state basketball and wrestling tournaments on Monday, with several new changes being made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These guidelines are in response to requests made by the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds and Oklahoma State Department of Health for events to be held at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City — which includes Class B-4A basketball tournaments and the state wrestling tournament as well.
There will be a 25% capacity for spectators, allowing for little more than 2,100 guests at a time. There will also be no floor seating to allow further separation between spectators and participants.
During basketball, the arena will be cleared and sanitized after each contest, while the arena will be cleared and sanitized after each session during wrestling.
Tickets will be $5 for basketball and $10 for wrestling. No on-site tickets will be available for purchase, as fans will have to purchase tickets online. Participating schools will see a link to purchase tickets set aside for your specific school, which will be based on the number of athletes participating. There will also be public links for those not affiliated with schools to purchase tickets as well.
Masks or face coverings will be required at all times, and any person found not in compliance will be removed by OSSAA and State Fair staff.
Contact Derek Hatridge at mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.