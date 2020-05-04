OSSAA updates schools on facilities closure timeline

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletics Association has informed member schools its intent to continue closure of facilities through at least June 1.
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson sent Oklahoma schools a letter on Monday detailing the reasoning behind the move.
Jackson said it will give the organization time to gather information from local and state governments, health professionals, as well as other sports governing bodies in determining the safest path forward.
The OSSAA canceled the remainder of sports and activities during its meeting on March 26.
Here is the complete letter from Jackson to member institutions:
"As the official close of the school year draws near, we are receiving an increased number of calls regarding summer activities, what will be allowed and not allowed for the students, coaches, and directors.
"While we felt that it was important to establish statewide guidance for activities during the school year regarding the Covid-19 situation, we feel that it is equally important to provide some guidance for the start of our summer activities.
"Even though our state has started the “re-opening” process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1. This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health-care professionals, and the other national sports and activities governing bodies.
Based on the information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and/or add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations. Our focus has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
