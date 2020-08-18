OSSAA: Masks needed, but schools should decide

Executive director David Jackson said the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association believes activities attendees should be required to wear masks — but is leaving that decision to member institutions for now.
"Do we believe there should be a mask mandate for fans? We believe so," Jackson said. "(But) that's going to be the school's call during the regular season."
During a press conference on Tuesday, Jackson also reaffirmed OSSAA's intent to move forward with fall activities as scheduled.
Jackson met with members of the media to make clear the organization’s intent to move forward and answer any questions about possible coronavirus impacts during the season.
“After our board meeting last Wednesday, we confirmed that we are going to move forward with our fall season as scheduled,” Jackson said. “We pay close attention to what our numbers are, (and) the information that we got from public health officials.”
Jackson said the OSSAA has pulled information from many sources and surveyed member schools to make the decision to move forward.
He also noted the fluidity of the situation, and that they would be able to adapt with it.
“We know that this could change at any time,” Jackson said. “But we felt, at this time, that it’s best to give our kids the chance to participate.”
As coronavirus impacts have varied from district to district, Jackson said it was important to leave protocols and decisions up to the local schools. He said that schools have been coordinating with their local health officials to help determine what is best for their students.
“Our local schools are going to do all they can to stay safe,” Jackson said. “They are putting together plans to manage situations where they have students or teachers and coaches that has been identified as positive. They have a plan to manage those.”
Many schools in the local area have already put into place and implemented new coronavirus protocols for extra curricular activities. Some of the measures being taken include mask mandates for fans and limiting attendance, temperature checks for students, and strict sanitation methods.
While the OSSAA has sent guidelines to its member schools, Jackson said many of the decisions are being left to the local level. While Jackson said measures such as social distancing and capacity limitations will be highly suggested, it will be up to the districts to make those decisions — including during official OSSAA playoff contests.
"We're always at the mercy of the home school," Jackson said. "Their local policy would supersede whatever we would desire."
Schools have also put procedures into place on the next steps for an individual who tests positive and how to minimally impact the entirety of extra curricular activities. Jackson said having these plans will play a key part in continuing with fall seasons.
“As long as we feel like we can manage the situations and participate, we’re going to try to give our schools the chance to do that,” Jackson said. "That could change at any time, but at this point, we’re going to move forward.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
