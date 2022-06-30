OSSAA mandatory dead period set to start Saturday

Sports are shutting down — but only for a short time.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association annual mandated dead period is set to begin Saturday, shutting down high school athletic activities for the next nine days.
Per OSSAA rules and regulations, student-athletes enrolled or pre-enrolled at any member school will not be permitted to use any of the school’s athletic facilities. All coaches, assistant coaches, or sponsors may not have any contact with a student-athlete for the purpose of coaching, training, or instructing.
Many coaches from across the area took to social media on Thursday to remind the student-athletes on their teams of the upcoming stoppage in activities.
"The OSSAA Mandatory Sports Activity DEAD PERIOD will be from July 2nd - July 10th. NO ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES ARE ALLOWED. Athletes & Coaches CANNOT engage in any sports activities, meetings, etc. during the Dead Period,” the posts read. "All (school) Athletic Facilities, including the Gym, Weight Room, Athletic Fields, Indoor Hitting Facility, etc) are closed during the Dead Period."
Violations of the summertime dead period policy will result in the coach or sponsor being suspended for the first half of the regular season for their sport or activity. School personnel not designated as a coach or sponsor found in violation of the dead period will also result in the head coach being suspended for the first half of the regular season in their sport or activity.
Student-athletes may still workout and train on their own during this time, but will still not be permitted to use any of a member school's athletic facilities.
The summer dead period will last from July 2 through July 10, with activities being allowed to resume on July 11. On the other side of the dead period, the work will begin harder and faster than ever for student-athletes across Oklahoma.
Organized practices for the sports of cross country, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and fall baseball are set to begin July 15. Coaches may hold true practices with their team and begin formal instruction for those sports — which are set to open their seasons on Aug. 8.
Limited football practices are also set to begin on Aug. 8 with full padded practice on Aug. 12. Per OSSAA guidelines, schools must have minimum of three days conditioning practice without pads before being allowed to go full pads. Teams may use training devices such as tackling dummies, blocking shields, tires, ropes, etc. during this time to help limit contact.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.