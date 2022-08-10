OSSAA implements new sportsmanship policy for fans and schools

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association officially adopted a new policy this week in an effort to curb unsportsmanlike behavior during contests.
In an email release, OSSAA executive director David Jackson said the board adopted the policy — classified as OSSAA Board Policy V — after growing concerns regarding sportsmanship in member schools to address incidents not covered by the rules of the game.
“In education-based activities, it is our priority to ensure the safety of all involved as well as to provide a wholesome environment for students to participate,” Jackson said. "In an effort to keep egregious acts of unsporting conduct from escalating, the Board adopted a Policy to deal with such issues should they occur. It is our hope no school is ever put in the position to implement the penalty associated with the new policy.”
OSSAA Board Policy V states "Any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the team and/or individual will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season.
"Egregious acts of unsportsmanlike conduct will be defined as instances not within the OSSAA adopted rules of the contest. In the event the second act of misconduct occurs when there are no contests left in the current season, the penalty will be applied to the next season in the same activity. The OSSAA will notify the school that the team and/or individual has been placed on warning after the first offense. Unsportsmanlike acts under this policy will include acts by coaches, players, or spectators. "
“Egregious" acts include examples of fans entering the playing surface to engage in acts such as fighting, constantly verbally attacking officials, attacking other fans, coaches physically or verbally attacking officials, players fighting other players during postgame handshakes, or student sections verbally chanting inappropriate or demeaning chants at individuals, teams, or officials.
But unsportsmanlike acts such as two technical fouls and an ejection of a coach or player during a basketball game are not considered egregious, as the penalty is covered by the rules of the game.
McAlester athletic director James Singleton said coaches and administrators have sensed this new policy coming for some time now after a rise in incidents at high school events.
"There’s been some things that have gone on at events that’s gone unchecked, and at the end of the day, these are school sponsored activities. These are not professional events where our athletes are being paid. These are high school sports," Singleton said. "At a high school event, we should be there supporting kids and cheering them on.”
He also noted that with the game official shortage across the state and the country, unsportsmanlike behavior has been a contributing factor.
The ripple effect of the shortage has been felt by many teams, as exampled by McAlester’s district football contest with Coweta being moved to a Thursday due to lack of officials.
“Officials don’t officiate for their livelihood. They’re doing it to help and be a part of athletics, and also have a positive impact on athletics,” Singleton said. “And right now, because of how things have gone over the last few years, we’ve had a dramatic decrease in officials in the state of Oklahoma — to the point where the association has asked us to football games because of the official shortage.”
Although Singleton hopes not to have any issues arise with sportsmanship on game days, it was still important for all participants to be wary of the rules — as it could have ramifications on the entire school and season.
“I think it’s a rule that needs to be there. The rule checks not only people in the stands, but it checks the coaches and players too,” he said. “Athletics should be about sportsmanship, and having high character, and having moral values and acting appropriately in a public setting.
“Be a fan, not a fanatic,” he added.
