OSSAA details NIL guidelines at regional meeting

David Jackson explained Name, Image, and Likeness guidelines to school officials at regional meeting Thursday.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association executive director told school officials at Thursday's regional meeting held at Kiowa High School that NIL deals were "happening already" — but the state's governing body for extra-curricular activities wanted to help schools navigate the process when it released guidelines Oct. 5.
“As the frequency was picking up, we needed to give you as school people and some of our families and kids some guidelines so that you’re not inadvertently violating the amateur rule or…the recruiting rule," Jackson said.
OSSAA’s guidelines on NIL state that the association’s rules don’t prohibit an individual from engaging in commercial activities, as long as it does not put a student’s amateur status at risk in compliance with Rule 5, or influence a student to attend or remain at a member school per Rule 9.
A student may earn compensation in compliance with Rules 5 and 9, provided the compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement, not provided as incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school, and not provided by the school or any person acting as an agent of the school.
Official marks or logos of member schools or the OSSAA can't be used in conjunction with compensation, and no member school facility may be used.
Jackson said compliance issues arose since the implementation of NIL rules at the collegiate level — and OSSAA didn’t want to have those problems at the secondary school level.
“We don’t want that to happen at the high school level,” Jackson said. “We needed to have some guidelines because, again, these things were happening — students were being compensated for things that, in their minds, was OK. And in some cases, it may have been.”
One of the examples he gave was the use of the social media app TikTok, where popular users can be compensated for the number of followers.
“Our amateur rule doesn’t address some of these areas that students are being compensated for,” Jackson said. “A thousand followers on TikTok is going to gain me some compensation? Our amateur rule doesn’t speak to that.”
Jackson said that is why the OSSAA officials felt compelled to act, and make clear what the associations rules and regulations specifically cover when it comes to NIL situations.
“We felt like we’ve got to try to get out ahead of this as best we can before we’ve got a situation where it’s out of control,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.