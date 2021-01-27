Limited capacity, mask requirements and unspecified schedule changes are among changes to the upcoming high school basketball and wrestling postseasons.
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Executive Director David Jackson discussed several changes to the winter sports postseason format during a Wednesday video conference with media members. Jackson said OSSAA officials believe protocols put in place for the upcoming postseason will help limit spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re engaging our administrators who are involved in those contests to be diligent and being compliant with that,” Jackson said. “We think that is very compliant regardless of whatever capacity we’re allowed — we think that everyone there wearing a mask is going to be really important.”
A scientific brief from the Centers for Disease Control shows data supporting mask wearing as an effective preventive measure to reduce spread of COVID-19. The CDC and World Health Organization recommends communities consistently wear masks and implement preventive measures to help slow community spread.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday showed 379,110 total COVID-19 cases, 345,867 assumed recoveries, 3,388 total deaths, and 29,855 active cases statewide.
OSSAA cancelled state basketball tournaments and spring sports last year as the coronavirus pandemic started to surge in Oklahoma. It also adjusted the 2020 football playoff format to account for teams with COVID-19 situations.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order limits youth sporting events to 50% capacity or four spectators per participant, whichever is lower.
Jackson said OSSAA’s mandates “are probably more restrictive” than Stitt’s executive order, but the organization has asked for some relief on guidelines for attendants per participant.
If a team is unable to participate due to COVID-19, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round, per the OSSAA guidelines.
OSSAA issued postseason tournament guidelines to school administrators that include game times set at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Jackson said this allows time for schools to clear the facility between contests and implement sanitation protocols.
Tickets prices are set at $7 per session for district, regional, and area tournaments, with state tournament tickets priced at $10 per session. The number of OSSAA passes admitted for playoff contests will be determined by the sites based on capacity.
Each school is limited to 10 spirit squad members, who will be required to wear masks.
Jackson said the dates of the state basketball tournaments will change — but weren’t finalized as of Wednesday.
Classes A and B are set to start the basketball playoffs with the district round Feb. 12-13, followed by regional tournaments Feb. 18-20, and area tournaments Feb. 25-27.
Classes 2A-4A are set to open the postseason Feb. 19-20, with regional tournaments Feb. 25-27.
Classes 5A and 6A play districts in-season and open the playoffs with regional tournaments set for Feb. 26-29, followed by area tournaments March 4-6.
Wrestling postseason tournaments will follow similar fan attendance protocols with session times set for girls regionals at 10 a.m. and boys regionals at 11 a.m. as single session events.
OSSAA announced the girls state tournament will be a single-day event with all classes competing Feb. 25.
Boys wrestling state tournaments for Classes 4A and 5A are set for Feb. 26, followed by 3A and 6A on Feb. 27.
Dual state tournaments for Classes 4A and 5A are set for March 12, followed by 3A and 6A on March 13.
