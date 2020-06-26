OSSAA amends rescheduling policy for postponed contests

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board of directors voted to create an amendment to policy to address the potential for an in-season interruption of activities due to coronavirus.
Board members voted 12-0 Thursday in favor of amending the current policy to help give direction to member schools should a game or activity be canceled for health concerns of COVID-19.
The ever-changing situation dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for administrators across the state, and McAlester athletic director John Homer said it’s been a new experience for everyone involved.
"It’s kind of been a roller coaster,” Homer said. "There’s no manual on how to handle it all."
According to previous OSSAA policy, schools were forced to forfeit contests if they had closed. Now, under the new amendment, member schools will have an opportunity to reschedule the contest for non-district games. If a game can’t be rescheduled, it may be canceled.
However, district games are subject to a slightly altered set of rules. Sports such as football, Class 6A-2A fast-pitch softball, dual wrestling, soccer and Class 6A-2A spring baseball rely heavily on district outcomes because they determine seedings.
Schools must attempt to reschedule a contest within 48 hours of postponement. If the schools cannot agree on a new date, winning percentages will help determine postseason seeding and marginal points will not be used to break ties.
If two or more teams have the same winning percentage, the highest playoff position will go to the team with more head-to-head wins. If that cannot still determine a higher seed, seeding will be determined by lot, which has come down to a coin flip in the past.
Homer said he’s unsure of how upcoming sports will look like because every school is seeing something different. The Buffs and Lady Buffs across all sports have been instructed to hold intrasquad scrimmages only while coaches continue to sanitize and clean areas per current school policy.
"We haven’t had a lot of issues in the county, I think” Homer said. "We’re just going to continue with what we’re doing.”
McAlester is targeting a July 15 restart to scrimmages with other schools, when sports like softball are originally scheduled to start preseason play. But Homer believes it’s important to keep the health and safety sanitation procedures active.
"I think we’re just going to have to continue to try to stay on top of it and make everybody’s aware of what’s going on,” Homer said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
