Trent Boatright made his mark on McAlester.
The McAlester senior ran one of the most high-powered offenses in the state, leading to a Class 5A state runner-up finish and his being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Offensive Player of the Year.
“It was great from just the year before, and everybody improving,” Boatright said. “Myself and the offense improved, and we definitely made a jump this year, for sure. It was a great year, it was fun, everybody was having good times during the season, and it was just a great season."
Boatright finished his season completing 133 passes out of 204 attempts, gathering 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He also rushed for another 205 yards and five more scores.
His efforts landed him in the top ten all-time of McAlester quarterbacks for passing yards in a season, as well as fifth all-time in passing touchdowns. He also amassed 4,107 career passing yards, becoming the second in career yards in Buffs football history behind Tony Kiefer.
“I think it was a good run from the beginning to the end,” he said. “It’s sad that we didn’t win it, but I look back on it and we did some crazy things here this year.”
Boatright took a moment to reflect on his career as a whole, with a flood of memories rushing toward the front of his mind. But it was the journey itself that really sticks out instead of one individual memory.
“From last year, being beat in the semifinals, it kind of hurt,” he said. “So we just all worked harder, and this year made it to the state championship and obviously leaving our legacy behind us, it’s just special. The whole year was, and the whole career, really.”
Although his days of leading the McAlester offense on the gridiron are over, Boatright said he’s grateful to have spent his career as a Buffalo. It was more than just an experience, but instead a lifestyle that he said will stick with him forever.
“It’s everything you can ever ask for,” Boatright said. “Having this fan group and these teammates, you know they’re more than just team, they’re family…I’ve spent more time with them than I think my family at this point.
“Just being a Buffalo is great,” he added. “I’ll always be a Buffalo.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
