Caden Lesnau knows few teams replicated McAlester’s season.
The McAlester junior quarterback stepped into the starting role this year and helped power the Buffs to another trip to state championship game.
“It was a great run. Going to the state championship is a blessing,” Lesnau said. “It’s very hard to get there, and people don’t realize that.”
Lesnau completed 141 passes for 2,010 yards and 22 touchdowns — the fifth-best season for a McAlester quarterback for yards and seventh for touchdowns — and rushed for an additional 297 yards and four touchdowns on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Football Offensive Player of the Year.
He said the year had its fair share of ups and downs, but that the Buffs came together when it mattered most.
“We just kept grinding and worked on playing together as a team. Because that’s what we struggled on all year,” he said. “We finally fixed it for playoffs, and it was the best time to fix it. We proved a lot of people wrong, for sure.”
Lesnau took over the starting quarterback duties this season following the graduation of Trent Boatright. But he has seen plenty of varsity playing time in his first two years of high school, and said it helped prepare him for his junior season.
“I think that helped me a lot confidence-wise, just knowing how it’s played at the varsity level,” Lesnau said. “That helped me a lot just going in there.”
And although the season is over now, it’s not the last ride for Lesnau. He’ll have one final season with the black and gold next year, and he said he’s already setting goals for himself and the team.
“Mainly right now, I’m trying to gain weight and bulk up for next football season,” he said. “And we’ve got freshmen coming in, new guys and all our seniors are leaving. Our junior class now will have to step up and be big leaders next year. So we’ll have to work on that for sure.”
Lesnau said he and the Buffs have been surrounded by so much support from the community. And mentioned several names that have supported him personally through his journey, from coaches Forrest Mazey and Justin Mullins, to his family that has always been by his side.
“My mom and dad for sure, really (all) my family,” he said.
Lesnau knows there’s plenty of work to be done, but the grinding is one of his favorite parts. He said that while things may get intense, he knows it’s all part of growing together in athletics.
“When coaches are getting on to you and they’re getting into your face, they see potential,” he said. “That’s what makes kids better.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.