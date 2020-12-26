A smile broke out when Gavin Johnson was asked about his senior football season.
Despite it ending with a state semifinals loss, Johnson described it as “a ride,” and was grateful to not only play for a program he idolized as a kid — but contributed in a big way as he was named as the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think of guys that used to play here and make semifinals runs and just go deep in the playoffs every year, they’re big names in my head,” Johnson said. “And now, I get to be one of those guys for generations to come…That’s why I think I can hang my hat on that season, for sure.”
Johnson finished the year with more than 1,000 receiving yards on just 44 receptions, and scored five touchdowns. He also took home the Wide Receiver of the Year honors for District 5A-3.
He said that after last year’s playoff run, it left he and his fellow seniors wanting more. So when they began this season with the uncertainty of COVID-19 looming, Johnson said the Buffs did what they had to do to be successful.
“I think a taste of victory my junior year really helped a lot of guys, including myself,” Johnson said. “Everybody didn’t mind making sacrifices and giving up certain things at certain times. It wasn’t easy, but we were able to go ahead, conform and do it in the name of winning, and bringing back what McAlester is known for.”
Johnson said that despite the changes that COVID forced the team — and the town — to make, the Buffs still felt the overwhelming support and love from the citizens of McAlester.
“It was like hitting the rewind button back to when I was a little kid, you know? There were giant tailgates, and all kinds of stuff going on,” Johnson said. "COVID didn’t really help a lot of it, but a lot of people still showed up, wore their masks, and did what they had to do and still supported us…It was awesome to be a part of that.”
He said it took a lot of hard work to earn the wins and accolades that the Buffs raked in this season, but couldn’t be more grateful to suit up with his teammates and write their own chapter in McAlester football’s storied history.
“Man, I love those guys. I could not have hand-picked a better group of guys to go and revitalize that program,” Johnson said. “So many fond memories in hindsight…I have nothing but love for all the guys on the team.”
Johnson is going to keep himself busy in his final few months of high school with academics, basketball and track. He hopes to graduate and play college football, and eventually open up his own business in a trade that is going to always be needed.
He also thanked a multitude of people for their supports.
“I just want to give another shoutout to the general populous of McAlester for getting behind us,” Johnson said. “People that I haven’t spoke to or even known are just (showing) so much love and compassion for us.”
He especially wanted to give thanks to his parents. They’ve been with him through every step of the journey, and he said it’s because of them that he can reminisce and be proud of his time as a Buffalo.
“I love my parents for all the support they’ve given me,” Johnson said. “They’ve really helped me through the hard times…so they’ve helped me through the ups and downs, to stay confident in myself and my team, no matter what sport I’m in.
“I just can’t help but thank them for what they’ve done.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
