We want to hear from high school seniors who had their careers cut short this year.
We’re hurting with you as we looked forward to celebrating your achievements and sharing your stories with the community.
So tell us how you feel, what you’re doing without sports, how you’re preparing for life after high school.
Send us an essay on your thoughts about sports being cut short in no more than 300 words, include your name and school, and send us a headshot to go with the essay so we can publish in print and online.
We’re here for you and want to make sure you are recognized despite the cancellations. Stay safe and we look forward to sharing your story.
To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
