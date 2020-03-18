The McAlester Christian Cornhole League, that consists of players that range from beginners to advanced, completed their 6-week league play with an end of league blind draw tournament with cash and trophy awards, and a ton of fun.
The league meets once a week. The league provides the tournament quality cornhole boards, while participants bring their own bags, or loaner bags are made available until you get your own.
The entry fee is just $10 per play for the entire 6 weeks of play.
Unfortunately, league officials have had to suspend the new league starting plans to comply with the mandatory limit of gatherings imposed by City of McAlester health professionals.
However, the league is working on a grand opening filled with a backlog of fun and excitement when league play resumes.
For further information call Kevin Beaty @ 918-916-5067 or Dale Heinicke @ 918-423-4600 to insure your place when league play resumes.
