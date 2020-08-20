Murdaugh enjoying 'dream job' at Savanna

As players left for the day after practice, Nicole Murdaugh looked over the freshly raked and watered dirt at the Savanna softball field and smiled.
"It's been a blessing," she said.
Murdaugh recently stepped in as both the new softball and girls basketball coach of the Lady Bulldogs, two programs with which she is familiar as a Savanna graduate.
She takes over for her former coach, Angie Wilson, who stepped aside to become principal at Savanna.
Murdaugh recalls the moment she was chosen to return home, and said it was both scary and exciting.
"It was definitely an exciting moment because I get to be back home, I get to follow in Coach Wilson's footsteps, and it's very big shoes to fill," Murdaugh said. "It's not an easy task by no means, but it's an absolute dream job to be here."
Murdaugh credits both Wilson and Diane Inman as making a large impact on the person and coach that she has become. She recently spent the last five years coaching at Haywood, which Murdaugh said she enjoyed every minute of her time there.
But now, she is getting to continue a legacy that she said has meant the world to her, especially being chosen by her predecessor.
"I cried. It's something I can't even describe because it's something I've always wanted," Murdaugh said. "Being home is where I always wanted to be. Coach Wilson has known that ever since I played for (Savanna). I knew that's exactly what I wanted to do when I got older."
Murdaugh said that she also wants to make an impact on the lives of those she coaches, just as was done for her. She said that while she gets loud and passionate at times, she knows that her job extends beyond coaching.
"I want to teach them to be young women and young adults, and I'd like to try to prepare them for what's next," Murdaugh said. "They treat (sports) just like a job, so when they're ready for a job outside of school, I want them to be prepared for that."
Not only will Murdaugh get to coach at her alma mater, she'll be doing it with her husband at her side. Matt Murdaugh is the football team's defensive coordinator and boys basketball coach. The couple also have two young sons, the oldest of whom started his first year of pre-k at Savanna.
Murdaugh said she counts all of those blessings, and is thankful to have the opportunity to take this journey with her family.
"That's just icing on the cake, because we get to have our children here, we get to be able to coach together," Murdaugh said. "So we will ride the bus together, we will game plan together. It is the absolute perfect scenario."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
