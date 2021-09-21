MIDWEEK SOFTBALL UPDATE: Locals get wins in weekend tournament action

The Cowgirls started chipping away before blowing the game wide open.
Kiowa took on Hydro-Eakly during the Firelake Festival in Shawnee, with the Cowgirls using a late-game surge to take the 7-5 win.
After a scoreless start to the game, the Cowgirls broke the ice with an RBI single from Allison Wolfenburger in the second inning.
But in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Bobcats used back-to-back hits to plate two and take the 2-1 lead. Kiowa would answer in kind with a sacrifice fly from Maici Rowland to tied the game.
The game would be scoreless for the next few innings until the top of the seventh, when the Cowgirls lit up from home plate.
A Halle Giaudrone single started the scoring with an RBI, followed by Molly Bain knocking an RBI single of her own.
Rowland returned for another ground ball single to score a run, and back-to-back connections from Wolfenburger and Nicole Griffin sent ground balls into play that resulted in two more runs on the way to a 7-2 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Bobcats attempted a rally, but the Cowgirl defense made quick work to retire the threat — with a line out to Bain securing the final out and the victory.
Giaudrone, Bain, and Rowland all recorded two hits each on the day, combining for four RBIs. Bain also led the way in the circle, recording three strikeouts in the outing.
The Cowgirls next join the rest of their fellow Class A-B teams in participating in district tournament play this week.
Here is a list of local fast-pitch softball scores from 9/14-9/20:
SEPTEMBER 14
Central Sallisaw 13, Canadian 4
Haileyville 9, Crowder 5
McCurtain 4, Indianola 3
Indianola 4, McCurtain 2
Tushka 11, Kiowa 1
Pittsburg 12, Allen 0
Colbert 13, Savanna 3
Wilburton 2, Hartshorne 1
SEPTEMBER 16
Silo 10, Canadian 0
Wilburton 19, Canadian 1
Wilburton 10, Canadian 0
Weleetka 11, Haileyville 5
Haileyville 16, Butner 4
Blanchard 8, McAlester 0
Keota 12, Quinton 2
Calera 7, Savanna 2
Stuart 10, Caney 1
Hartshorne 7, Colbert 3
Hartshorne 3, Colbert 1
SEPTEMBER 17
Leflore 9, Haileyville 7
Kiowa 7, Hydro-Eakly 5
Hammon 3, Kiowa 2
McAlester 9, Madill 3
Broken Bow 9, McAlester 1
Chandler 10, Pittsburg 0
Tushka 7, Pittsburg 2
Moss 7, Stuart 3
Jones 7, Hartshorne 4
Ripley 5, Hartshorne 2
SEPTEMBER 18
Indianola 9, Okmulgee 6
Antlers 7, Kiowa 0
Dale 9, Kiowa 1
McAlester 10, Durant JV 3
Lone Grove 10, McAlester 7
Pittsburg 8, Jones 7
Prague 6, Pittsburg 5
SEPTEMBER 20
McCurtain 12, Crowder 1
Hartshorne 10, Canadian 0
Indinaola 11, Quinton 0
Stigler 2, McAlester 0
Colbert 6, Savanna 5
Stuart 1, Roff 0
Silo 3, Hartshorne 0
Wilburton 3, Poteau 1
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
