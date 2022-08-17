MIDWEEK SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Hornets named Ripley Tournament champions

The Lady Hornets brought home some brand new hardware.
Stuart faced the competition in the Ripley Tournament, taking a 5-0 win over Hydro-Eakly to be named tournament champions.
The game started defensively, with neither team giving up a run for the first two and a half innings. But in the bottom of the third inning, Stuart hit pay dirt.
Geralyn Haney drilled an RBI triple to put the Lady Hornets on the board, and Kaylee Ford followed with a grounder that would score Haney to give Stuart the 2-0 lead.
The Lady Hornets got going once again in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Haney notching a single to put herself on base. She was followed by Ford, who nabbed another hit and put two Stuart runners on the bags.
That’s when Haili Igou stepped up to the plate and demolished a three-run dinger over the right field fence to seal away the win.
The Lady Hornets will next team up with Kiowa to host a dual-site tournament this Thursday through Saturday.
Here is a list of reported fast-pitch softball scores from 8/11-8/15:
AUGUST 11
Antlers 10, Hartshorne 0
Indianola 6, Smithville 4
Kiowa 4, Thackerville 0
Kiowa 3, Colbert 2
Pittsburg 5, Smithville 3
Buffalo Valley 12, Quinton 0
AUGUST 12
Kansas 11, Hartshorne 0
Panama 4, Indianola 3
Kiowa 17, Achille 0
Kiowa 5, Bennington 4 (Ext. Inn.)
McAlester 9, Wilburton 5
Whitesboro 5, Pittsburg 0
Quinton 15, Warner 13
Stuart 2, Amber-Pocasset 0
Stuart 4, Hominy 3
Stuart 5, Arnett 4
AUGUST 13
McAlester 10, Hartshorne 1
Buffalo Valley 2, McAlester 0
Coalgate 6, Kiowa 2
Kiowa 2, Caney 0
Stuart 5, Hydro-Eakly 0
Buffalo Valley 11, Wilburton 1
AUGUST 15
Colbert 13, Hartshorne 1
Kiowa 14, Sasakwa 0
Calera 14, Savanna 6
Stuart 15, Calvin 0
