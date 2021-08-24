MIDWEEK BASEBALL UPDATE: Warriors take win over Cowboys

The Warriors caught fire and didn’t look back.
Indianola faced off against Kiowa on the diamond on Monday, with the Warriors taking the 8-2 win.
The Cowboys put themselves on the board first, as a Cody Scrivner single scored the first run. Later, Gabe Edwards would use a hard-hit ball toward right field that resulted in a double and scored Scrivner — giving Kiowa the early 2-0 lead.
But Indianola found an answer in the bottom of the second inning, as back-to-back bases-loaded walks scored the first runs for the Warriors.
Parker Fox then used a ground out that scored another, followed by a double by Ben Santine to score two more — resulting in a 5-2 lead for Indianola.
In the bottom of the third inning, the scoring continued for the Warriors as they recorded two more runs to add to their lead.
Defensive efforts took over for both teams until the bottom of the six inning, when Fox — who had singled to put himself on base — made his way around the horn and scored by stealing home for the final run of the game.
Santine and Chance Lott led the way for the Warriors by going 2-3 from the plate with two RBIs each. Lott also led the charge on the mound, recording eight strikeouts in the outing.
Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/17-8/23:
AUGUST 17
Indianola 4, Okay 3
Stuart 10, Stringtown 2
AUGUST 19
Red Oak 15, Crowder 7
Haileyville/Pittsburg 12, Kinta 0
Haileyville/Pittsburg 18, Kinta 12
Wister 11, Stuart 1
AUGUST 20
Crowder 15, Wister 7 (Extra innings)
Leflore 14, Haileyville/Pittsburg 9
Latta 14, Haileyville/Pittsburg 4
Indianola 9, McCurtain 1
Caney 9, Stuart 1
Kiowa 2, Earlsboro 1
Kiowa 11, Bokoshe 1
AUGUST 21
Caney 7, Crowder 2
AUGUST 23
Indianola 8, Kiowa 2
Haileyville/Pittsburg 15, Schulter 2
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
