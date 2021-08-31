MIDWEEK BASEBALL UPDATE: Kiowa defeats Stuart in offensive battle

It was a showdown until the final out.
After a back and forth battle between Stuart and Kiowa, the Cowboys used an offensive surge in the later innings to take a 15-7 win over the Hornets on Monday.
After a strong defensive start, Kiowa and Stuart found themselves locked in a scoreless tie. But that all changed in the bottom of the third inning.
Easton Myskey knocked a ball toward right field, resulting in two runs scored for the Hornets. That was followed by a Keaton Crenshaw single and Caston Ridenour double to score two more runs and give Stuart a 4-0 lead.
But the Cowboys responded in kind in the top of the next inning, as Judd McAlester found an opportunity to score off an error to put Kiowa on the board.
With runners on the bags, a Chandler Kelly bunt added another for the Cowboys, followed by an RBI single from Cody Scrivner to tie up the game at 4-4.
In the top of the fifth inning, Kiowa continued with its momentum at the plate.
After putting runners on base, Noah Foris drilled a single to left field and added another run for the Cowboys. Eddie Ellis next added in an RBI single of his own — beginning a wave of offense for Kiowa.
A sacrifice fly by Kelly scored two more, followed by an RBI single from Scrivner as the Cowboys capped off a five-run inning.
Not to be outdone, Stuart took to work at the bats to cut into the deficit. Myskey drilled an RBI double, and a ground ball by Ridenour resulted in another run as the Hornets brought themselves back within three runs.
In the top of the sixth, the Cowboys once again went to work offensively. After filling up the bases, three consecutive walks added to the Kiowa score. Later, back-to-back single by Scrivner and Gabe Edwards added two more runs to cushion the Cowboy lead.
The Hornets added in another run in the bottom of the inning behind an RBI double from Michael Bolte, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cowboys held off the rally to seal the win.
Scrivner led the way for the Cowboys, going 3-4 at the plate with five RBIs, and Myskey led the Hornets, going 2-3 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/24-8/30:
AUGUST 24
Crowder 9, New Lima 1
Kiowa 7, Haileyville/Pittsburg 6
Indianola 24, Butner 2
Stuart 6, Latta 4
AUGUST 26
Kiowa 19, Achille 0
Boswell 12, Kiowa 2
AUGUST 27
Kiowa 5, Turner 4
Kiowa 3, Haworth 0
Red Oak 11, Crowder 3
Haileyville/Pittsburg 13, Bokoshe 1
Stuart 18, Bokoshe 0
Stuart 19, Haileyville 4
Caney 6, Indianola 3
AUGUST 28
Crowder 15, Haileyville 5
AUGUST 30
Crowder 13, Indianola 1
Haileyville 12, Bokoshe 0
Kiowa 15, Stuart 7
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
