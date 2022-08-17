MIDWEEK BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Cowboys rocket out to dominant home win

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoKiowa used heavy offense and lockdown defense on its way to a 13-0 win over Bokoshe last Thursday.

The Cowboys bats got hot, and they didn’t look back.

Kiowa faced off against Bokoshe last Thursday, where the Cowboys racked up the runs on the way to a 13-1 win.

The Cowboys got things going early in the bottom of the opening inning, quickly loading up the bags. Twine Palmer was then walked, resulting in a run for Kiowa. Chandler Kelley followed with a single to right field, scoring two more runs.

The hits then became contagious for the Cowboys. Cooper McClendon next knocked an RBI double, followed by Cason Church using a ground ball to short to score another. Cash Clifft put a ground ball into play that resulted in another run.

Talan Shannon next drilled a fly ball to center field, scoring a run. Hunter Boatright followed suit, singling to center to score Shannon. Palmer returned to the plate, this time bashing a double to left to score two more runs, and McClendon put a ball into play to help score one more on the way to the 11-0 lead after the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Boatright blasted a fly ball to center resulting in an RBI triple. Cody Scrivner followed with a hard-hit ball to left field, scoring a run and securing the 13-0 win for the Cowboys.

Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll travel to face off against fellow Pitt 8 member Haileyville on Thursday, with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Here is a list of reported baseball scores from 8/11-8/15:

AUGUST 11

Crowder 7, McCurtain 4

Achille 10, Haileyville 4

Kiowa 18, Pittsburg 0

Kiowa 13, Bokoshe 1

Wright City 9, Stuart 0

AUGUST 12

Crowder 13, Cameron 0

Haileyville 6, Wapanucka 3

Stuart 10, Kiowa 6

AUGUST 13

Ripley 11, Crowder 7

Haileyville 5, Coleman 4

Haileyville 13, Stringtown 5

Caney 5, Stuart 3 (Ext. Inn.)

AUGUST 15

Crowder 8, Smithville 5

Kiowa 5, Battiest 0

Moss 12, Indianola 2

Preston 12, Stuart 4

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

