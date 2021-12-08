McAlester's Walker focused on the work in senior season

Ladell Walker is always ready to hoop.
The McAlester senior has been excited to return to the court for one final campaign in his high school career, and said he’s been focused on one single thing each and every day.
“Working hard, trying to get better,” Walker said.
Walker said he and the Buffs have spent a lot of time in the gym preparing for this season, and that he hopes to continue to build on the momentum they’ve already gained — while also working on himself.
“Just getting better every day, trying to push myself harder,” Walker said. “Pushing myself in practice to get ready for games.”
Before hitting the hardwood, Walker said his pre game routine is pretty simple. He turns on a little music — usually from artists like Lil Baby, J. Cole, and Drake — and gets himself and his teammates ready for game time.
“I just listen to music and get myself hyped, get the whole team hyped,” Walker said.
After graduation, Walker said he wants to pursue the education to become a sports physical therapist, keeping himself near the game even after his playing days are over.
As he took a look back on his years of basketball, Walker tried to pinpoint a memory that stood out amongst the rest. But instead, he was flooded with them, making it hard to choose just one.
“There’s a lot. I don’t even know,” he laughed.
But Walker did say there were two special people that have been with him through it all.
“Coach Will and Angie (Holiman),” Walker said. “They’re family, so they’ve been there for me my whole life.”
And although he’s going to enjoy every moment of his senior season, Walker had some advice for the Buffs that will follow in he and his teammates footsteps so that they too can build on their own basketball foundations.
“You need to stay focused, because it will pay off in the future,” Walker said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.