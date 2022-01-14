McAlester's Milligan thankful for sisterhood of Lady Buffs

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.