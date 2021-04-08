McAlester's Gavin Johnson named OCA Region Male Athlete of the Year

The accolades just keep coming.
McAlester’s Gavin Johnson was named as the Region 6 Male Athlete of the Year by the Oklahoma Coaches Association on Thursday, earning the senior Buff another honor to add to his list and the opportunity to possibly be named the top athlete in the state.
Nominations for the various OCA awards are made by member coaches, with the nominations voted on during the region meetings to select the various winners.
And for his efforts in being named as an OCA Region Athlete of the Year, Johnson will also be awarded a $500 college scholarship and will be in the running to be named as the OCA Male Athlete of the Year — which will be selected during the May OCA board meeting.
A multi-sport athlete who also participates in basketball and track, Johnson especially made waves in his impacts on the football field this season. He had 41 catches for 1,070 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, aiding in McAlester’s efforts throughout the 10-3 season and pushing forward to a state semifinal appearance.
This award is the latest in a string of accolades for the Buff, who has also been named to honors as a 5A-3 All-District member, as well as OCA All-State and OCA All-Star by Class selections. Johnson was also named as the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Team.
Upon graduation, Johnson is signed and set to play college football for the Pittsburg State University Gorillas — an NCAA Division II school in Pittsburg, Kansas — in the fall. The Gorillas went 2-2 in last year's shortened season, and are scheduled to open their next full season on the road at Central Missouri on September 2.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.