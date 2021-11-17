McAlester's Gabbi Anderson making memories in senior year

Gabbi Anderson has been soaking up the experiences of this season.
The McAlester senior co-captain has been cheering since her days in kindergarten, but said the high school journey has been a special experience all its own.
“From freshman year to now, there’s a lot of ups and downs, and just trying to figure out ‘we like this, we don’t like this,’” Anderson said. “And just trying to figure out what we can come together and do.”
But as she prepares to spend her final outings in a McAlester uniform, Anderson said there’s a reminder that she won’t know when that end comes until it’s already happened.
“You also don’t know it was your last until it’s over,” Anderson said. “We won’t know ‘oh my gosh, this was our last football game we just cheered at.’ I mean, we still have more stuff to do. It’s still in the happy part, but once it gets close to being over, it’s like ‘oh my gosh. I’m done.’”
Until then, Anderson said she’s making the most out of going out and enjoying the hard work and rewards with her team. She said it’s a cheer squad filled with not only teammates, but lasting friendships as well.
“Our team this year is great,” Anderson said. “On game day Fridays, we look like we just went on a sugar crush and going hectic. It’s just different moods and that we always know we can come together. If somebody’s going through something, we know we’re there for them.”
After high school, Anderson said she’s still working out on what her next steps will be. She knows she wants to go to college and get a degree, but those specifics are still a little fuzzy — but becoming clearer by the day.
“My decisions right now are kind of in the air,” Anderson said. “I have some ideas what I want to do, some colleges, but I haven’t really made a decision yet.”
But she did have firm advice for the young cheerleaders that will fill her shoes one day. She made a call to any aspiring cheerleader who were maybe unsure if they should join the team and put in the work, having no hesitation on what that answer should be.
“Just go for it,” Anderson said. “If that’s something you’re passionate about, or something you want to try, I say go for it. I mean, there’s going to be some hard times and there’s going to be some great times. But it’s a great thing.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
