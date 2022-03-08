McAlester's Allison Bond awarded as Academic All-State

McAlester’s Allison Bond is an Academic All-Stater.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announced its list of recipients of the prestigious award, with the McAlester senior being one of those honored.
Only the top 100 public high school seniors were selected out of 397 statewide nominations. Since the program first began in 1987, more than 3,600 seniors have even awarded one of the state’s highest honors. Since 1990, MHS has had 33 Academic All-Staters with Bond being No. 34.
According to a release, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence founder and chairman David Boren describes the awards as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.
Bond is very active at McAlester High School in both academics and athletics.
She is Valedictorian of the Class of 2022, class president, a three-year captain of the Lady Buffs softball team and a four-year captain of the Lady Buffs soccer team. She was also a member of the Class 5A Academic State Champion Lady Buffs softball team last season.
Bond holds a GPA of 4.50 and an ACT score of 32.
Each recipient of this award will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion during the annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 in Oklahoma City. The awards ceremony will also be televised on OETA on May 28-29.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.