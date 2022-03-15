A new coach took over a tight-knit group of players and helped lead McAlester girls basketball to the 2010 state championship.
Members of that team — Alli Nichols (nee Eales), Whitney Anders, Lesley Huff, and Kirsty Cook — previously spoke with the McAlester News-Capital on what their win meant to themselves and the community.
"It’s definitely a dream come true,” Anderson said. "No one expected McAlester to win. First time with a new coach, no one knew how the season was going to go."
"We barely knew how our season was going to go, honestly. Especially me,” Cook added. "It was a lot. I think we were just a special group, I really do.”
Crystal Robinson took over as McAlester's coach that season. Robinson was a standout basketball player at Atoka High School, and went on to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State University before having a professional playing career. After her playing days, she moved into coaching and led the Lady Buffs.
The Lady Buffs completed what they described as their “revenge tour,” taking down Carl Albert and Tulsa Memorial before defeating East Central 49-45 in the Class 5A Championship game.
And they accomplished that by their hard work, determination, and bonds as a team.
"Work hard whether somebody is looking or not,” Nichols said. "Just work hard and keep pushing. Even if it may not seem attainable then, keep pushing and trying for it.”
"Always reach for your goal,” Anderson said. "If your team has that same goal, then you’ll go far. Don’t settle."
The Lady Buff alums also passed on advice to the future generations of Lady Buffs who too want to achieve their dreams of winning a gold ball.
"I really think that because of these girls here that basketball was just so fun to me. And I think that’s really the reason I loved it so much,” Cook said. "When it gets hard, lean on them. This group of girls, they’re more of the reason that I got through. They’re really special."
"I would have told myself that it was all going to pay off,” Huff added. "But to the young kids, don’t let being short or not being the quickest or not starting your sport late in the game effect you when it comes to athletics. Make sure you’re the total package, and handle yourself in the classroom."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.