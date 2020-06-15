McAlester United prepares for safe return to play

While professional sports leagues hammer out details for a return, McAlester United Soccer Club is among amateur teams preparing to start the season in the fall.
The local soccer club is a member of the Oklahoma Soccer Association, which has protocols in place to put players on the pitch while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
McAlester United President Jared Sutmiller said that the organization is following those rules and that progress is being made.
"It’s going pretty good. We’re just trying to go through the OSA. Everything we’re doing is passed down from the state level,” Sutmiller said. "No parents out at practice, just students. (We’re) making sure everyone brings their own water bottles, making sure all coaches have hand sanitizer, and wiping down soccer balls.”
Sutmiller also said he’s seen OSA guidelines applied during tournaments, with no benches and designated player markers six feet apart on the sidelines. He said while these safety measures are helping keep players, coaches, and officials safe, they aren’t hindering gameplay.
McAlester United has several teams participating this summer, and those teams have already seen a share of success.
Several weeks ago, a McAlester United team placed third in a tournament after matches that included state and nationally ranked teams, and just last weekend, the U-19 girls team, The Ballerz, won a Tournament of Champions, scoring 15 goals without allowing one.
Sutmiller said that McAlester United continues to increase in numbers, and is filled with local talent. And while it’s been a long road to get to this point, the future of the club is bright.
"We have the talent here to compete with the high-level players. It’s really good when you see that,” he said. “Sometimes you wonder 'Is it really worth it?' And you realize that it is.”
Practices for McAlester United are set to start in late July, and the club hopes to return to fall action shortly after. Sutmiller said the club will of course continue to follow OSA guidelines and updates, but understands that there will be some parents that might be a little hesitant.
"It’s hard to say for sure how effected things will be,” Sutmiller said. "I think naturally there will be some people that will want to make sure and say 'let’s hold off.' It’s your children we’re talking about."
But McAlester United is ready to forward itself into the future.
The club opened fall registration for multiple age categories — U10, U12, U14, U16, and U19. Registration is open from June 16 to July 20, with registration fees ranging from $65-$100 depending on the age group. Sutmiller said the group has already seen a good response and is looking to grow.
"Our biggest thing is trying to get it growing in southeastern Oklahoma and doing what we can for these other places (around the area),” Sutmiller said.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact the club through the McAlester United Soccer Club Facebook page, or be on the lookout for upcoming in-person registration days.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
