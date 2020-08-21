McAlester to limit sports, activities attendance starting Aug. 24

McAlester Public Schools is preparing to roll out its new game day coronavirus prevention protocols beginning with next week’s contests.
All MPS home activities will have new restrictions and guidelines in place, including limited fan attendance, starting on Aug. 24. MPS Athletic Director John Homer said the district will limit capacity to approximately 50%, and that he has already been in contact with visiting schools about the new procedures.
“We’re trying to stay way ahead of it,” Homer said.
In order to allow families priority to see their students participate in their respective activities, MPS will be designating four game day passes to each student to distribute among their family members. There will also be a set number of passes given to the visiting team as well.
These passes must be presented before being allowed to gain entry into an MPS facility. Passes will be color coded to represent the day of the week a contest is held, and gate workers will collect them as fans enter a facility to prevent double use of tickets.
“We’re taking them up so they can’t keep the same one and keep using it,” Homer said.
Looking ahead to the season opener for McAlester football, MPS is making several more changes in addition to the new game day passes.
Parking will be attended in the east lot, and the weekly tailgate has been suspended until further notice. All Buffs fans must enter through the east gate leading to the home stands. They must present their game day passes before gaining entry to the ticket booths to purchase their tickets.
Conversely, all visiting fans will be required to park and enter through the west gate.
Masks will be required for entry, and social distancing protocols will be observed. While fans will not be permitted to gain access to the opposite bleacher areas, fans will be allowed to sit on the south side hill and line along the railing while still observing social distancing.
Each side will also have designated concession areas, but options will be limited.
Homer said these new protocols will be in place for at least the next few weeks, and will be consistently reevaluated and adapt as needed. But these new procedures will still exist in some form for the foreseeable future.
“We would like to get back to Yellow before we open it back up,” Homer said. “As of right now, we don’t have a plan where we go (with no restrictions). “
After the initial announcement of the new protocols, Homer said other districts have reached out to mold their own plan after McAlester’s. He said because they feel like this is the safest, fairest path forward, and can be fluid alongside the ever-changing situation surrounding local coronavirus numbers.
"After the first ballgame, if we look up and see that it’s too crowded, then we might cut back on the number of tickets,” he said. “But if we look up and we’ve got more (room), then we might give more tickets.”
Friday night's football game will be broadcast live on McAlester Radio, as well as video live-streamed. Game day coverage will also be provided by the McAlester News-Capital and online at mcalesternews.com.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
