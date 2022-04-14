McAlester to host Spring Sports Senior Night

This night is all about the seniors.
McAlester High School will celebrate the seniors of four different sports during the Spring Sports Senior Night and McAlester soccer matches at Hook Eales Stadium on Tuesday.
After a pair of junior varsity matches starting at 3 p.m., senior introductions will be held for boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls track athletes at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Buffs soccer match will next begin at 6 p.m. After the conclusion of that game, there will be a senior introduction ceremony for both boys and girls soccer teams. Once that has finished, the Buffs soccer match is set to begin around 8 p.m.
MHS encourages all parents, family members, friends, and fans to attend the festivities. As part of the ceremonial celebrations, admission price into the night’s events will be at a special ticket price of just $1.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
