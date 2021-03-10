McAlester setting high goals and record times in return to competition

Although the Oklahoma wind was sweeping through McAlester, it wasn’t the only thing blowing by at blazing speed.
The McAlester track and field team was hard at work in practice, coming off their first meet of the year. Coach Brady May said what was nice about this team was their leadership, and how they help motivate each other.
“Having seniors to kind of lead practice helps us out,” May said.
McAlester had a great first showing during their meet at Putnum City West last Saturday, with multiple medals being earned.
Chase Faber took home gold in the shot put, while the 4x200 boys relay consisting of Grant Owens, Caleb Taylor, Erik McCarty, and Gavin Johnson also earned the top medal — and were two seconds away from breaking a school record.
The 4x100 boys relay team took second place, as did Johnson in the 100-meter dash. In the 200-meter dash, McAlester placed both second and third with Taylor and Johnson respectively.
The 4x400 boys relay earned a bronze medal for their effort, as did Jaxon Tobey in the high jump event.
May also said that a multitude of personal records were set by many of the Buffs and Lady Buffs on the team, and that’s led to a lot eagerness to get back out to the track and continue to improve.
“(We’re) trying not to get too confident right now,” May said with a smile. “I think they’re starting to actually understand and enjoy track without thinking that it’s just running for nothing.”
McAlester also came close to setting some team and school records, as well setting times that are currently some of the best in Class 5A. So to keep the fire of competition burning and to add to their desire to get better, May said they have added a new addition to the locker room.
“First National Bank bought a record board for us, and so we’ve got to post pictures and put all the past times on there,” May said. “So every Monday after a meet, we’ll have a ceremony that they get to erase names and put their times up.
Like, it’s the fastest time of the year, and if you beat it, you get to take their name off it and write yours,” he said. “It’s kind of recognizing everybody in there. It’s been enjoyable.”
For this day’s practice, the coaches also had some new twists on their training techniques. Games like a tic-tac-toe sprint that seemed at first like just a fun competition, but was actually a training exercise.
“It can get monotonous just running in circles, so every once in a while we’ve got to have something to get some work done and them enjoy it,” May said.
Of course, it’s not all fun and games as there’s still work to be done. But May said that they’re all willing to do what it takes to get better, and he can’t wait to see what all the Buffs and Lady Buffs accomplish this year.
“Our exchanges for our relays still need some work,” May said. “And getting in shape for our distance runners…but (the year) is going fast.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
