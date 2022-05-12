McAlester’s Riddel readying for state tournament

Rhylan Riddel was determined to power his way forward through the hot sun and burning competition that lay before him on Monday. And his hard work paid off as he earned a trip to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Boys Tennis Tournament this week.
“It’s very exciting,” Riddel said.
The McAlester junior started his day at the Ada regionals by taking a win over Durant’s Jayson Arnold. After a loss in the next match, Riddel battled back to a win over Western Heights’ Manuel Paday to qualify for the state tournament.
He’d have one more match on the day, with the result of a fourth place finish at regionals.
Now he’s turning his attention to the competition that he will face at the state tournament starting on Friday. But before he faces his first opponent, he’s getting back to work onto the court to prepare.
“I’m going to hit on the ball machine a lot so that I can get that consistency,” he said. “And the hitting and serving. But mostly ball machine to keep that rhythm.”
This is his first trip to state as a singles player, having previously advancing as part of a doubles. Riddel said that since he’s been to the state tournament already, he knows what the atmosphere and competition he could face will be like.
So part of his preparation will be getting in as much live action work as he can and hone in specific parts of his game ahead of his first matches on Friday.
“A lot of serves,” he smiled. “A lot and lot and lot of serves. And hitting with the 2 singles and 1 singles girl. And coach too. Pretty much just hitting as much as you can.”
The Class 5A Boys Tennis State Tournament will take place May 13-14 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center with matches starting at 8 a.m..
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.