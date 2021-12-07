Game day is always a special experience, and that is in part to the efforts of student athletes both on the field and the sidelines.
Pom seniors Kylie Martin, Makayla Oxford, Payden Morgan, Emilee Coxsey, and Abbi Cecil said the 2021 McAlester football season has been just as much fun for them as it has for the team out on the gridiron.
“It’s fun to just cheer the boys on — and Caity (Clark),” Cecil said. “And push that energy out being with other people.”
The dynamic dance team can be found every game day hyping up the fans, cheering on the Buffs, and helping provide some spirit in one of the most electric atmospheres on Friday nights.
“We really changed the dynamic of how we do game days now,” Cecil said. “We used to be a strictly dance team, and now we’re more of a spirit squad. We work with cheer a lot of times…and that’s really nice because it’s something we’ve never really done before, and it’s honestly way more fun.
And as Oxford pointed out, they’ve enjoyed getting to do it in front of their home town fans.
“It’s really good to see the home crowd, and then they’re really enjoying it with us,” Coxsey said. “You get to see their reactions, and that’s what I really enjoy the most.”
Preparation for game nights and competition go hand and hand with the pom team. Although they are different situations, the team uses the opportunity on the sidelines to show McAlester fans a side of the dancers that they may not realize is there.
“I love it,” Martin said. “I like showing our town what we’ve earned in the past, because a lot of people don’t understand..it’s exciting to show them what we’ve worked for.”
“It’s definitely I feel like sometimes the crowd only sees like the sidelines and stuff, so being able to show them we do this other stuff on the side is really cool,” Oxford added.
And during the 2021 football season, the pom team has been able to not only connect with the fans, but the many dancers that have come before them and helped build the McAlester game day experience that it is today.
“I think the energy when we perform is awesome, and it always has been,” Morgan said. “It’s really cool to see the pom alumni and others who dance come watch us perform, and they get to enjoy it as much as everyone else does."
