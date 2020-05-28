McAlester plans to resume activities pending more changes

School officials and coaches await further guidance from state leaders as they continue evaluating plans to resume activities in the summer.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association revised its former plan and issued guidance to member institutions on Tuesday.
McAlester Public Schools is among the many district across the state that have been making plans for student athletes to return, and contingencies pending any changes in guidance from state officials.
“We met with coaches yesterday, (and) kind of have a plan. It looks like that plan is going to change some," MPS athletic director John Homer said Wednesday. "We’re still in the process of making sure everybody is on the right page."
He also acknowledged that it is subject to change as both the state Department of Education and OSSAA have upcoming meetings on May 28 and June 9, respectively.
On Tuesday, the OSSAA sent an email to schools across the state with a revised guidance plan based on the proposed phased plan that was voted down during a special board meeting last Friday.
In the preamble, the OSSAA emphasized that the document contains guidelines, and that schools “may choose to implement all or any portion of these guidelines at the local school district’s discretion.”
These guidelines include weight training and conditioning only starting June 1, with temperature checks, social distancing, two-person workout groups, and athletes bringing their own water bottles and towels.
The guidance also suggests a post-dead week Phase 2 from July 6-15, with only strength and conditioning and tryouts being permitted.
With McAlester’s upcoming Summer Pride schedule, athletes across all sports and activities will look to return with some COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McAlester wrestling announced on social media that it will provide temperature checks before workouts, with anyone with a temperature over 100.4 being sent home, and those with a cough are being asked not to attend.
Buffs basketball also announced its June 1-9 schedule on social media, with conditioning and weight training only. The rest of its June slate is to be determined.
