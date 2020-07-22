McAlester outlines pre-practice steps for athletic activities

McAlester Public Schools Athletic Director John Homer eagerly anticipates the return of athletics this fall — but outlined protocols and paperwork that must be completed before a student can participate in activities.
Homer, in a video released Wednesday, detailed where students and parents can find the proper forms and information.
“This is all the instructions you’re going to need,” Homer said. “If you have any questions, you can email me or Mary (Martin), and we will try to help you as quickly as we get the email.”
Students and parents can log on to mcalesterbuffaloes.com and click on the “Athletic Forms” tab. From there, they will need to click on “RankOne Sport Forms” where they will be able to find all of the necessary documents.
Homer said that first and foremost, a physical for all students is required.
“Any of our athletes, our managers, or our trainers. Anybody that is associated with one of our teams has to have everything on file,” Homer said. “In the past, we didn’t ask our managers or our trainers to have physicals, but this year, anybody, whether they’re a manager, athlete, or trainer, has to have (a physical) on file.”
Before a doctor can see a student, parents must first fill out the parent consent form. This will also include a general health questionnaire and the actual physical evaluation form, which the health professional will use.
Homer said after the physical has been administered, completed forms must be turned in to the athletic department office, not submitted online.
“You can’t do it online,” Homer said. “It has to be hand turned-in to the athletic office.”
In addition to the completed physical form, an activity fee must also be submitted. The fee is $20, and pertains to all athletes, trainers, and managers in grades 7-12.
“What that does is it pays for our drug testing,” Homer said. “It also gives each (student) an activity card, which gets them into all games, whether it’s junior high or high school.”
Homer said the next steps for parents and students is to read through and fill out the proper fields for the McAlester Athletic Handbook, OSSAA Eligibility Form, athletic participation form, and emergency and insurance information.
He also said the school will be providing free physicals later in the summer as an option for students. But in any case, it’s important for students and parents to have all of the paperwork and fees finished and turned in.
“It’s something we have to have on file in our office,” Homer said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
