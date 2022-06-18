The lights are going to shine a little brighter in McAlester.
Construction crews are hard at work continuing to implement improvements at McAlester Public Schools athletic facilities, including new LED lighting at Hook Eales Stadium and Mike Deak Field.
Athletic Director James Singleton discussed some of the ongoing improvements at McAlester’s athletic facilities as part of the $1.22-million dollar plan approved by the MPS Board of Education last August.
Some of the improvements at Hook Eales includes a fresh driveway on the north end of the field and refurbishing bathrooms and visiting locker room.
“We’ve got a lot of just updating down at the stadium,” Singleton said. “Just some cosmetic things down at the Hook.”
Singleton also mentioned that they will be working on the concrete bleachers on the home side of the stadium, working to install new aluminum bleachers into the stadium.
“We’re going to start rotating those out,” he said. “We’ve got some new aluminum that we’re going to put in down there. But that’s going to be, as the season goes, you’re going to have to take them out a section at a time.”
But of course, one of the biggest changes will be how both Hook Eales and Mike Deak will be lit up at night. McAlester has partnered with Musco Lighting, which furnishes indoor and outdoor lighting for stadiums, arenas, and parks.
“We’re really excited about the lighting. That’s going to be huge,” Singleton said.
Some of the incoming features include state-of-the-art LED lighting, as well as a possible light show and complete operation via a phone app.
Singleton said MPS has also been working in cooperation with Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which furnishes electricity to McAlester. He said PSO has been very forthcoming and helpful to replace what they deemed as “extremely outdated."
“It’s not only getting them where they need to be, but upgrading them for the future where we’re not going to have lighting issues for 25 years,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
Singleton lauded the efforts of the MPS administration to help fund and oversee the project. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Chad Gragg said at Monday’s MPS Board of Education regular meeting that it is a two-phase installment which includes rewiring and rerouting of how the poles are hooked up to power.
“Before we can wire it up, we’re waiting on quotes…to see how we can hook up the lights correctly and how much additional that’s going to cost,” Gragg said. “Of course, we have hedge funds in the facilities improvements plans…we also have that room to grow that budget.”
But all those hurdles will be crossed during the summer months, and as superintendent Randy Hughes pointed out, fans will get an opportunity to see the black and gold in a whole new light beginning this fall.
“The lights will be completed. It should be done before season,” Hughes said. “Girls softball will be at the (Mike Deak), so that’ll be the softball field and we’ll have the lights for that too."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
