McAlester manager 'Mama Bear' for the Lady Buffs

Breighanna Smith has been at every practice and every game. She’s been described as the heart of the team, and every one of her fellow seniors has a story about why.
Smith is the manager for the Lady Buffs basketball team, and has been a manager since her junior high days at Frink-Chambers Public Schools. She said that even though she doesn’t play, she has always held a special place in her heart for the game of basketball.
“I just loved watching the game and being able to sit on the bench with the girls,” Smith said. “It’s just awesome.”
Smith can typically be found running around the gym gathering equipment and supplies.
If a player or the coaches need something, she’s off to make sure the item gets to where it is needed.
“I make sure they have ibuprofen, tape, the slip knot, tissues, cough drops, allergy medicine, IcyHot,” Smith said. “I’m like the medicine bag."
Smith also likes to make sure the books are properly filled out, and that everything runs as smoothly as possible on game day.
“She’s our Mama Bear,” McAlester senior LeNae Rhone said.
Smith takes her duties seriously, and has more than earned the respect and admiration of the Lady Buffs basketball team. Makenzie Atherton echoed Rhone, calling Smith a motherly figure to the team. And Hope Johnston added that you can count on Smith to always have your back.
“She’s just one that you can always hold accountable for having everything you need,” Johnston said. “And trusting her with everything, no matter what it is.”
It’s a sentiment repeated by the entire group of senior Lady Buffs. Smith may not take to the hardwood in the usual sense, but she has forever been impacted by her time in McAlester. Tears welled in her eyes as she thought about what this team has meant to her.
“I love basketball season,” Smith said. “and just watching these girls play."
