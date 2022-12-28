James Singleton said McAlester athletics facilities will see several upgrades soon.
The McAlester Public Schools athletic director pointed to the under-construction McAlester Activities Center, updates to tennis courts, renovations at Mike Deak Field and more projects as improvements — but said a new Daktronics video board in the works at Hook Eales Stadium could be a game changer.
“We’re hoping that’s going to be in in time for the regional track meet in April that we’ve put in for,” he said. “I think that will be a really cool deal.”
The video scoreboard will feature a 13.2’ x 25’ LED display, topped with a four-foot tall arched truss featuring the McAlester Buffaloes name and logo. Singleton said it will have the ability to show prerecorded videos, live game play, replays, live unofficial track times and more.
First National Bank, which has previously supplied MPS with donations to upgrade the outdoor facility, will provide the funds for the new video board, he said.
Singleton said McAlester will immediately put the board to use after its construction is complete in the coming months. He also applied to host an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A-6A regional track meet and believes McAlester could be in prime position to host the event.
“I think that will be a really cool event,” Singleton said.
But those improvements aren’t the only ones happening around the district.
Singleton met with the City of McAlester to help with drainage around the tennis courts, and met with Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office about cleaning and landscaping at Hook Eales Stadium and First National Field.
The process also started on renovations at Mike Deak Field — including repainting the grandstand, installing a new roof, and revamping the backstop.
Singleton said the historic facility is one of the best in the state and he enjoyed seeing the Lady Buffs softball team call it home earlier this fall.
“We got a lot of positive feedback with fast pitch softball being played at Mike Deak this year,” he said. “It’s a great setup and a great view to watch events.”
All of these additions and upgrades help give MPS the opportunity to host more larger and regional events, bringing many new people to southeast Okahoma.
There are many more opportunities and future discussions in the works, but Singleton said the goal of all of the improvements remains the same — building great facilities for student-athletes and the community to enjoy McAlester athletics at home.
Many projects are underway in the MPS school system in regards to upgrades of athletic facilities, and Singleton said it was an exciting time to be a Buffalo.
“Our previous administration was great, and our new administration is all about constantly rehabilitating and staying constantly on top of our facilities,” he said. “Where we can take pride in them, and our kids can take pride in them as well.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.