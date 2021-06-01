Jessie Marie (Lowe) Gragg, 89, of Hartshorne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home. Family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Chu…