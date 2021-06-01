A simple yard game has become so much more in Oklahoma.
The eyes of the cornhole world turned their attention to McAlester on Saturday, as the Oklahoma Cornhole Association-Southeast Oklahoma Dirtbaggers regional was held at the McAlester Expo Center.
More than 100–150 participants descended upon the tournament, and Matt Isom of the Dirtbaggers said it was great to have the event in McAlester.
“This is an OCA regional event,” Isom said. “We have six total regionals, and then we have three majors. Next year, we’re going to shoot to have an even bigger turnout.”
In the advanced singles competition, Kenny Reeves from Oklahoma City took home the top prize, while the team of Joseph Factor and Shane Creek from Jay and Choctaw, respectively, took home the advanced doubles prize.
The next OCA event will now take place in Shawnee, as teams from across the state will compete at the Oklahoma Cornhole Cup.
But to get to that point, seasons typically start in August before culminating in the final events. Isom said there are multiple competitions throughout the year ranging from Poteau to Lawton and everywhere in between.
And he said age doesn’t always factor in who can beat who on a nightly basis.
“We had a kid throwing I know from Ada. I think he’s 11, and he can beat most adults,” Isom said.
There are brackets divided up by level of competition, everywhere from advanced, competitive, and intermediate, and even a division for those just starting to get into the game.
“We even have a lower bracket for beginners,” Isom said. “So, for the starters, if they want to come out and throw, it’d be perfect.”
Isom said that the beginners division is a great way for players to start playing and work their way up, as well as meet new people and make connections around Oklahoma.
“Anybody can come and get involved, get your foot in the door, and try it out,” he said. “If you don’t like it, we can maybe move you around and play some people (at the same level) as you are.”
Isom said anyone interested in getting in on these events with the Dirtbaggers can check out their Facebook page — SE OK Dirtbaggers — where it’ll have everything from event details, entry fees, pictures from events, and lots more.
