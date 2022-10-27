Third-ranked McAlester is hitting the highway for a district matchup with Sapulpa on Friday, where the Buffs looking to make one final push in the waning regular season.
The Buffs are coming off a dominant win over Durant last week, where coach Forrest Mazey picked up his 100th coaching victory — and was met with a surprise ice bath from his team.
“Luckily it was water,” he laughed. “It was cold, and they got me good all down my back.”
Mazey said McAlester was firing on all cylinders last week thanks to the intense preparation ahead of time. Now, the Buffs are focusing on the Chieftans as they also keep an eye on the district standings.
“That’ll solidify some kind of seeding for us, depending on what happens at Del City with Coweta,” Mazey said. “If Coweta wins out and we win, we’ll be in second. If we win out and Del City wins by any margin, we’re third.”
Sapulpa is led by quarterback Colton Howard, who has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns — and set a school record on Oct. 13 for most touchdown passes in a game with seven in a win over Glenpool
But he’ll be facing off against a Buffs’ first-team defense that allowed only one first down last week, which Mazey again said goes back to how McAlester prepares in practice.
“I think the scout team set the tone for that,” he said. “Our energy and our effort on top of that, defensively, I thought it was outstanding.”
A win for McAlester on Friday would solidify a playoff spot — with the seeding to be determined by other games in the district. But the final placement will depend on the winner between Del City and Coweta on Friday, and McAlester finishing out the regular season with a pair of wins.
If Coweta beats Del City and McAlester wins Friday, the Buffs would clinch second place in the district behind Coweta. Other scenarios outside of that get more complicated.
“Ideally, I’ll tell you, the road for us? I like third better. I’m kind of rooting for Del City,” Mazey said. “They’ve got to win by eight for the district championship, so I think they’ll be pretty fired up.”
But at the end of the day, Mazey said his team can’t be focused too much on the future. Instead, they just need to take care of business day by day, and the rest will work itself out.
“It is what it is. We’ve got to control us, beat Sapulpa, and try to beat Glenpool in the next two weeks,” he said. “And (the team’s) gotta make sure that happens.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
