McAlester graduate earns collegiate golf honors

Layne Braswell, a 2017 McAlester High School graduate, finished his shortened junior year golf season recently at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. And although the season wasn’t completed, he still made his mark and earned postseason honors.
The Association of Independent Institutions conference announced its 2020 Spring All Conference and Champions of Character Teams. Despite having the spring season cut short due to developments with COVID-19, the A.I.I. made efforts to recognize their conference athletes for their efforts and performance for the 2020 spring season.
Braswell was among 13 other individuals who were named to the 2020 A.I.I. All-Conference Team as well as being named to the A.I.I. Champions of Character Team with 11 other athletes in the conference.
In high school, he saw many success on the course. In his senior season, he appeared in the state tournament where he posted a first-round 88 and second-round 79. He also scored four birdies on the final day of competition, the most in a single day in his career.
Braswell has been an active member of the golf program at Haskell since signing in 2017, and more importantly has been a champion of character, advocate, and leader as well. Though the Haskell Golf program is small, Braswell competed among well established programs in the conference and represented Haskell well throughout his performances.
As a freshman, the former Buffalo played number one bag for the Haskell golf team during the season. In May of 2018, the year culminated in a trip to the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) Championships in Phoenix, Arizona.
Braswell was named Most Valuable Player for 2018 at the Haskell Sports Banquet that season. He was also named the MVP for the 2019 season as well.
Braswell has also been very active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and has worked on staff at FCA camps during the summers. He is looking forward to hopefully be starting his senior year in August and is currently majoring in Environmental Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.