McAlester coaches kick off year with coaches school

McAlester coaches started off the academic calendar with a coaches school on Thursday to help propel junior high and high school athletics into the new year.
Athletic director James Singleton welcomed coaches back to action and said he was looking forward to getting activities moving once again.
“I’m excited. I’ve had great experiences since I’ve been here,” he said. “I’m excited about our staff. We’ve got a lot of great people and dynamic coaches.”
MPS Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber shared those welcoming sentiments and excitement for the school year. As a former coach himself, he said he understands what it's like to be in their shoes and what it takes to have successful programs both on the field and in the classroom.
“I appreciate everything you do. I know what the hours are like,” he said. “I know the commitment. I know the difficulty it can sometimes cause with family…thank you for what you do, I appreciate what you do. I can’t wait to come out and watch you compete.”
Singleton gave a breakdown of the athletic department manual, including expectations and duties for coaches. He gave credit to former athletic director John Homer for his work in elevating the department to what it is today, and hopes that the teamwork amongst the coaches and staff will lead to even further heights.
“I’m you biggest fan,” Singleton said. “Because if you’re being successful…the athletic department’s being successful.”
Different speakers also reiterated resources for students to help meet their needs and allow them to give back to the community as well. One of those speakers was Kathy Hunt, who talked about high school athletes possibly coming to read to elementary school children.
Hunt told a story about her father who was a coach, and impact he had on so many student-athletes.
“Just never forget the power and influence that you have on these kids,” she said. “You are so important, you are so much more than a sport. You are sometimes life savers, just like my dad was.”
The last speech of the day came from Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Gary Rose. Rose spent 22 years at the helm of the football program at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, where he won 10 state championships. He retired from coaching in 2017, and the stadium for the Titans has bared his name since 2019.
“The main thing I want to say to you…you matter,” he said pointing to each coach in the room. “You matter to these kids. And you don’t know how much you matter…the kids in McAlester, Oklahoma, need you for many reasons.”
Rose recounted his early days of coaching, calling his first year "a disaster." But he learned from his own playing days to never give up, and continued to work toward not only building programs — but a culture.
“I think what you do is the most fulfilling, rewarding, exciting, and hardest jobs in the world,” he said. “The hard is what makes it good. And when people quit when it’s hard, they miss the good.”
Rose gave many examples of things he learned on the job, such as the value of tough but fair discipline and making sure to tell his athletes he loved them. He hearkened to lessons he has learned from the hit AppleTV series 'Ted Lasso.'
“Be curious, not judgmental,” Rose said. “God has done great things to me through ‘Ted Lasso.’ See everything, judge little, forgive much. Be curious, not judgmental.”
And as he wished coaches good luck on their upcoming seasons, he tasked them with taking the same approach to their teams as he has done all these years.
“Don’t ever quit learning," Rose said with a smirk. "Don’t ever quit asking questions."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.