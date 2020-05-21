McAlester coach hopeful for plan to resume sports

Forrest Mazey is ready to get his players back — and it may happen very soon.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association plans to announce and vote during a special board meeting on Friday morning on a return to summer instruction.
As Oklahoma continues to open up as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan, McAlester's football coach said he is hopeful that the OSSAA will follow suit with its phased plan.
"I’m just hoping it follows through,” Mazey said. "I think the kids are ready to get back too.”
According to The Oklahoman, the OSSAA has worked with state agencies, medical professionals, and the CDC in formulating its three-phase plan.
In Phase 1, lasting from June 1 to June 28, coaches will be allowed face-to-face contact with players. No practice, camps, clinics, or leagues may be conducted, but strength and conditioning are permitted.
Temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will be immediately sent home. If a person is sent home, they will not be allowed to return on the same day.
There will be a two-person maximum at any piece of equipment, and spotters must wear a mask. All groups must stay six feet apart, and hands must be washed and equipment disinfected every 30 minutes.
Coaches must wear face masks, and no one-on-one scrimmaging. Additionally, for baseball and softball, no infield or outfield drills and batting practice must only be live pitch with no catcher or from a tee.
Phase 2 will begin June 29 and last thru July 31. In this phase, activity-specific instruction may begin. All participants must comply with social distancing measures, and no activity will be longer than 60 minutes. Football practice can be held if it is non-contact only. Training devices like air and stand-up dummies, tackling wheels or blocking shields may be used.
Intrasquad scrimmages will be allowed in this phase, as well as tryouts. As for band, cross country, fall baseball, fast-pitch softball and volleyball, unrestricted practice may begin on July 15.
Phase 3 will start Aug. 1 as practice may continue for band, cross country, fall baseball, fast-pitch softball and volleyball, but all other activities shall stop specific instruction.
Mazey knows there will be some challenges initially with getting his players back where he wants them to be physically during the summer, but said that the timing will still be about the same they have had in past seasons.
"The biggest thing is get them back and slow cook them. We’ve got pretty much the same amount of time we normally have, but essentially we have all the time from last summer,” Mazey said. “We just have to get them back to where we want them to be."
Mazey said he and his staff have been issuing workouts to the players, and utilizing online platforms to help make sure the Buffs continue with strength training.
"We’ve utilized all the technology,” Mazey said. "We send out weekly workouts through our Group Me app, and use Google Classroom for position groups.”
Players routinely post workout setups and at-home drills to social media and tag coaches so they can see the progress. But Mazey said that he looks forward to the return of in-person workouts and practices.
Mazey said that in addition to workouts, coaches send players assignments. They receive research slides to view and film to analyze.
Despite the shutdown of in-person activities, Mazey is thankful that technology has helped bridge the gap.
"We’ve got a bunch of technology on our sides,” Mazey said. "You hope they’re doing it, but then again you’d like to see them doing it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.