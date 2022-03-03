McAlester boys golf finished second overall in Guthrie's Spring Shoot-Out with two individuals finishing in the top 10.
Freshman Shawn Perkins tied for fifth and sophomore Hayden Graham finished in ninth individually at the 9-hole event at Guthrie Golf & Country Club, Oklahoma's first golf course.
McAlester boys will play again March 21 at Tishomingo. The McAlester girls team will open the golf season Tuesday, March 8, at Wewoka.
"This was a good starting point for our season," McAlester coach Justin Bond said. "We took 2 teams because we have a lot of new young faces on the team and I needed to see where they are competitively. Of the 5 that finished second, it is composed of two seniors Landen Ragan and Cameron Davis, one sophomore Hayden Graham and two freshmen Zane Owens and Shawn Perkins."
"While this was a good starting point we know the competition will just keep better throughout our season," bond added. "I look to keep things competitive in practice because I have 14 players competing for those top 5 spots every week."
