Brian Shackelford resigned as varsity baseball coach and a teacher at McAlester Public Schools.
The former professional baseball player was in his second season leading his alma mater before resigning, the McAlester News-Capital confirmed.
MPS Randy Hughes declined to comment. Shackelford did not immediately return a phone call.
Shackelford "voluntarily and irrevocably" resigned effective June 30 in a document dated April 20 that the McAlester News-Capital obtained through an Oklahoma Open Records Act request.
Plans to replace Shackelford were not immediately clear.
Oklahoma State Department of Education records show Shackelford holds an emergency teaching certificate for physical education/health/safety for pre-K to 12th grades that expires June 30.
Shackelford took over at McAlester in June 2019 and the Buffs’ 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAlester was 16-10 overall and 8-4 in District 5A-3 entering this week.
Shackelford graduated in 1994 from McAlester High School, where he lettered four years in baseball and helped his alma mater go to the state tournament in 1991 and 1992.
During his playing days at McAlester, Shackelford earned All-State honors, MVP of the Southeastern All Stars Tournament, and a spot on the Jr. Sunbelt Classic all-tournament team.
Shackelford went on to play four years at the University of Oklahoma, where he became the program’s career leader with 251 RBIs, 67 doubles and 132 extra-base hits.
He was drafted in the 13th round of the 1998 Major League Baseball amateur draft and made his MLB debut on June 26, 2005.
Shackelford was inducted as a member of the McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
He was an instructor at D-Bat Academies in Oklahoma City before being approved as the McAlester baseball coach by MPS board members June 10, 2019.
