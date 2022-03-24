McAlester baseball celebrated the latest renovation project at Mike Deak Field with a recognition ceremony on Wednesday.
Members of Kiamichi Tech’s construction trade class were recognized on the field before the start of the double header for their work on renovating and crafting new custom lockers for the McAlester baseball team.
“They’ve done a fantastic job, and we appreciate all the hard work that has gone into it,” athletic director John Homer said during the recognition. “It looks really great.”
The lockers are locally built wooden lockers with custom logo work, featuring the classic interlocking “MB” logo — purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers and has since become synonymous with Buffs baseball. There’s a large space to hang jerseys and other clothing, plus above-head shelving for helmets, gloves, hats, and other things.
The new lockers are the latest in upgrades to Mike Deak Field, in addition to the turf playing surface and upcoming planned instillation of new LED lights. Upgrades have estimate costs of $1.22 million, which Homer has said will continue to make the facility a shining jewel in southeast Oklahoma.
“Mike Deak Field has always been one of the finest facilities in the area,” Homer said. “But with these upgrades, it is now one of the best — if not the best — in the state.”
After the ceremony, the construction trade class members reveled in the product of their work with fans as they watched McAlester take a pair of district wins over Will Rogers.
