Buffaloes do just as much work off the field as they do on it.
McAlester athletic programs across many sports have been finding many ways to give back to their community this year.
Athletic director James Singleton said it’s been incredible seeing the student-athletes give so much of themselves to charity work around the McAlester area. From blood drives, to cleanup days, to reading to elementary kids, to donation collecting and delivering, Buffs and Lady Buffs can be seen right in the mix of things.
“I’ve been blessed as a coach, teacher, administrator, to be in some very, very supportive communities,” Singleton said. “And I’ve told our coaches ‘you are blessed to be here, because the McAlester community…is second to none on how much they value and support all our educational programs.
“And I think it’s important for us and our departments to give back,” he added. “We want to instill in them the value of home and neighborhood and pride, and community pride. And our coaches are doing a great job of getting our kids out."
One of those programs is McAlester Buffs soccer. Coach Ra’Shaud Buie said it was important for him to get his team out in the community to meet people and deepen that bond with their fellow McAlester citizens.
“At first, we were kind of a smaller program, and a lot of people still don’t know that we have soccer,” Buie said. “And just for the boys to know that soccer isn’t the most important thing, or even that school isn’t the most important thing.
“Doing things for other people, even if it doesn’t benefit you, playing a hand in other people’s lives is a good thing,” he said.
Over the summer, the Buffs helped set up Dancing Rabbit Festival, have been reading to kids, assisting with the J. Michael Miller Backpack Giveaway, helped prep Thanksgiving meals for the community, assisted with the J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway, and have participated in city events such as parades.
Buie said his team has enjoyed spending so much time out in the community, and he can see them having just as much fun as the people they are assisting.
“You would think that high school boys wouldn’t enjoy going to read to some kids, but they actually enjoy it,” he said. “Everything we’ve done, they have fun with it and make the most of it.”
And Buie said the Buffs themselves are learning some valuable life lessons along the way as well.
“We grow up different, and we have different struggles,” he explained. “So they get to see what everyone else’s life is like, not just theirs.”
