Fifteen Buffs and Lady Buffs athletes signed to play at the next level in their respective sports.
Senior student-athletes at McAlester High School participated in a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, all signing their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics after graduation.
First, those that had already signed with their respective colleges were honored.
Bryson Martin and Gage Dollins will both play college baseball next season at Cowley County and Seminole State, respectively.
Lexi Zurovetz will also be heading to Seminole, where she will continue her softball career.
Adante Holiman and Stevie Stinchcomb will both be joining college basketball teams, with Stinchcomb heading to Emporia State University and Holiman going to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
And McAlester wrestling’s Gunnar Spence will be taking his talents to Carl Albert State College next season.
Then, it was time for the official signings for nine more McAlester student-athletes.
First up was Buffs soccer player Ben Johnson, who was signing to play with Hesston College in Kansas. Coach Rashaud Buie said he was proud of Johnson, who always puts in the work both on the field and in the classroom.
“He is an athlete that I don’t have to worry about working hard. He shows up and works hard every day,” he said. “Ben is an outstanding human being both on and off the field.”
Next, it was Lady Buffs soccer and Caity Clark, who was signing to play for Southwestern College in Kansas. Coach Charlotte Moss said it’s been an honor to get to coach Clark and see how she’s grown as a person and a player.
“I’ve had the honor of coaching her since she was seven years old, so I’ll get to be her first coach (at McAlester) and her last,” Moss said. “So it’s pretty special to have her here with me.”
Aubrey House was the next athlete to sign, taking her talents to Oklahoma City University next season. Coach Justin Bond said she's been a great representative for McAlester, and will continue to do so at the next level.
“She’s been an outstanding golfer for the last three years, finishing last year as a state runner-up,” he said. “She’s going to be a star with the Stars at Oklahoma City University.”
Next up was the McAlester football team with six student-athletes signing to play college football.
“They’re a big reason we were able to go 13-1 and be in the state championship,” coach Forrest Mazey said. “The kids worked their tail off to get there."
Killian Barnes, Cale Prather, and Greg Quintana all signed and will get to continue to play together at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Quarterback Trent Boatright will take his talents to Evangel University at Springfield, Missouri, while lineman Avion Simon signed to play with Henderson State University in Arkansas.
And finally, Chase Faber chose to stay home in the state of Oklahoma, signing to play for the University of Central Oklahoma.
"I’ve had these guys since February of their freshman year, and they’ve done nothing but pour their heart into the program,” Mazey said. “They’re leaving it way better than they found it, and I’m super proud of these guys.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
