In 1983, they were the first Lady Buffs to make state tournament history.
McAlester had taken its first two trips to the state tournament in the previous two years, but had yet to win a game. That all changed in 1983, where the Lady Buffs not only won their first state tournament game — but took home the program’s first gold ball.
“The third time’s the charm,” Donna Beed had said after the win. “The last two years have been worth it. We finally brought the gold ball home.”
First came the quarterfinal matchup against Bishop Kelley. It was a dramatic, down to the wire contest against the top ranked team in the Class 4A State Tournament. But the Lady Buffs persisted, and used a pair of last-second free throws from Shari Clemente to seal away the 55-54 win.
“After we beat Kelley, we got all the confidence we needed,” Clemente had told the News-Capital. “Everybody got kinda upset when they called us the Cinderella team, because we didn’t consider ourselves one.”
Next came Star Spencer, with a trip to the finals on the line. But the McAlester offense got rolling once again, and the Lady Buffs paired it with stingy defense to take a 54-45 win and advance to the championship game for the first time in school history.
On Championship Saturday, the Lady Buffs faced off against Douglass — a team that was also playing in its first-ever state finals game. But the Lady Buffs kept to their game plan and battled to the end, where it’d be McAlester writing its name in the history books with a 53-49 win.
“We were just determined to win it,” Lisa Lancaster had summed it up. “We wanted it too bad to lose."
